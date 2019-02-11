|
|
Joseph F. Hague, Sr.
Vineland - Joseph F. Hague, Sr., 80, of Vineland, NJ passed away on Friday February 8, 2019 at home. Mr. Hague was born & raised in Paulsboro, NJ and has resided in Vineland since 1975. Joe was the son of the late Elizabeth (Rivell) & Kenneth C. Hague & the father of the late Michael Hague & Patti Sue Hague. He was also pre deceased by his step father Everett Kesting.
Before retiring, Joe was employed by the Elwyn Institute & prior to Elwyn, the Vineland Training School where he was employed as a truck driver and warehouseman. Joe was a U.S. Marine Corps Veteran. He was a longtime member of the 1st Wesleyan Church of Bridgeton. Joe enjoyed visiting Ocean City, following high school sports and being a fulltime father & grandfather. In his earlier years he was an avid bicycle rider and was a member of the S.J. Wheelmen.
He is survived by his wife of 62 yrs.; Elizabeth H. (Pierman) & children: Joseph Jr & Diane Daniels, William, James & Heidi, Stephen & Danielle, Kathy and Michael Parks, Elizabeth and Albert Moir, Robin Hague, Linda and Charles Traverso and Cindy Hughes. Also, 26 grandchildren & 30 great grandchildren.
Relatives & friends will be received on Tuesday evening 7:00-9:00 PM & again on Wednesday morning 10:00-11:00 AM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where his funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM. Burial will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made through his personal memorial page at www.inmemof.org/joe-hague. To email condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 11, 2019