Joseph Forte
Millville - Joseph C. Forte, age 72 of Millville, passed away September 1, 2019.
Born in Philadelphia, Joseph was predeceased by his parents, Daniel and Rita Forte, Sister, Anita Casciello, and nephew, Larry Casciello. Joseph was a loving father, supportive husband, and an amazing grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Suzanne; sons, Daniel Forte and his wife Andrea, and Peter Forte; grandchildren, Cameron, Abigail, and Daniel, Jr; and a niece, Danielle and her husband, Tim, and their children, Lindsey and Nick.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Joseph's viewing and funeral service on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 301 N. 3rd Street in Millville. There will be a viewing from 10 AM to 11 AM in the church, followed by the service at 11A.M. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family request blood donations to the Red Cross in Joseph's memory.
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 4, 2019