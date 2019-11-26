|
Joseph Garofalo
Vineland - Joseph "Joe" A. Garofalo, Jr., 84, of Vineland, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Saturday, November 23, 2019.
Joe was a U.S. Navy veteran and served in the Korean War.
A life long Vineland resident, he was the son of the late Joseph Garofalo Sr. and Jennie and John Bocher. He was pre-deceased by the love of his life and wife of 36 years, Lucille.
Joe was a social butterfly and loved to chat with friends, old and new alike. He enjoyed fishing trips, weekly bowling leagues, meetings at The American Legion Post 270, and dinner outings.
Before any adventure, however, he put family first. You could always count on him to be in attendance for life's special moments, big or small. Joe loved to have family over for dinner. He especially enjoyed sending them home with care packages of gravy, quiche, muffins, and more. He was someone the family could always count on. He had the sweetest ways of showing he cared and never expected anything in return. His kindness went beyond family in many ways too. Joe often donated to Mission Teens, served at the soup kitchen and provided barber services to those in the Veterans' Home.
Joe was a glassblower at Lab Glass in Vineland, before moving on to barbering. He successfully owned and operated, Joseph's Barbershop for over 30 years, retiring only earlier this year.
He is survived by two sisters, Rita Rossetto of Buena (Jim) and Joanne Peterson of Vineland (Pete), two grandchildren, Jill Suprun of Vineland (Kyle), Jana DuQuette of Vineland (David), five great-grandchildren, Brittney, Joseph, Jayson, Kennedy and Julia and one great-great-granddaughter Brinkley.
Loving memories of Joe will forever live in the hearts of his family. Time spent with him, long or short, is time that will always be cherished.
Keeping with Joe's giving spirit, his remains will be donated to The Humanity Gifts Registry Medical Universities Program in lieu of a funeral. His family will honor his life and legacy privately.
Memorial contributions in his name can be made to The Humanity Gifts Registry, PO Box 835, Philadelphia, PA 19105-0835.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019