Joseph Hampton
Vineland - Joseph G. Hampton Sr., 87, of Vineland passed away peacefully at home on February 7, 2019. He was born in Gallitzin, PA on September 5, 1931 to the late Walter and Freida Hampton. Joe worked for many years as manager for the Vineland Egg Auction in Vineland. Joe served with the US Army during the Korean War. He was the president of Cohansey Car Club for many years. Joe was the Commander of Post 9112 and also was the past district Commander of the VFW. He volunteered a lot of his time at the NJ Veteran's Memorial Home in Vineland. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Gladys Hampton; son, Joseph Hampton Jr, (Darlene); daughter, Patricia A Zattoni (Daniel): four grandchildren, Dena Moser (Harold), Scott Zattoni (Jen), Joseph M. Hampton (Christina) and Tammy Whitby (Craig); ten great-grandchildren and his brother, Paul Hampton. Joe was predeceased by four brothers and four sisters.
A funeral home visitation will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 from 9am to 11am followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 9, 2019