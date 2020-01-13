|
|
Joseph Hullihen
Joseph Hullihen, age 83, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 10, 2020.
Joseph was born in Evansberg, PA and moved to New Jersey in 1960. He was employed by Wheaton Industries for 31 years, and also by Pepperidge Farms and Napa Auto Parts. Joe was the lead singer for his band, The Country Knights. His love of singing and playing his guitar continued throughout his life and he most enjoyed this while sharing his talents with his church, the Calvary Bible Fellowship Church in Port Elizabeth. Joe was also a member of the local Moose and the Fraternal Order of Eagles. He will always be remembered for his skill of telling jokes and always trying to make everyone smile. Joe was so proud of his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William Blake and Amanda (Grove) Hullihen, 2 brothers; Bill and Russell Hullihen, his sister Martha and by his daughter Carol Anne.
Joe leaves behind to cherish his memory, his companion of 14 years, Linda Strange. His brothers, Sam and Bob Hullihen and many nephews and nieces. His 3 sons; Joseph Jr., Michael and wife Donna and Ryan and his 5 daughters; Karen Carver and husband David, Helen Reiss and husband Alan, Tammy Roan, Melissa and Jennifer. And also by 22 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, Jan. 17th at 3:00 pm at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Family and friends may gather from 2:00-3:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will be private.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020