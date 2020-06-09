Joseph J. Arcidiacono
Vineland - Joseph J. Arcidiacono of Vineland passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, June 7, 2020, which was on the day of his 45th wedding anniversary to his beloved wife, Linda. Joe was born in Fulton, New York and was a 1964 Fulton High School graduate, where he was an award winning wrestler. Joe served honorably in the Army division of the US Military 1965-1968. He was stationed at Ft. Carson, Colorado and later deployed to Vietnam and served as an army specialist serving in the 1st Air Cavalry Division, Rank E5. Finishing up his term at Ft. Dix, he then joined the New Jersey National Guard and served for several years. Joe's deep Catholic faith, propelled him to great spiritual accomplishments. Joe also had a great desire to give back to the community and volunteered at the local food bank through the Catholic Church He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #2531, and served as past Grand Knight and was a member of the 4th degree Color Guard for many years. He served as an usher at Sacred Heart Church for 45 years, and for several years as head usher. He was a member of the VFW Post 157 and the Minotola American Legion. He was married to Linda (Recchio) for 45 years and was a wonderful and loving husband and father to daughter Lea Arcidiacono and son Joseph Arcidiacono. Joe worked for the City of Vineland Electric Utility for 30 years as meter reader and later as Forman of the Meter Readers. Joe's great personality and work ethics was appreciated by all. He was an avid gardener and took pride in his two acre mini farm, where he grew beautiful vegetables and fruit. He is survived by his loving family, wife, Linda, daughter, Lea, and son, Joseph (Naomi), as well as his two favorite furry kitty friends, (Pope) Leo, and (Father) KC. He is also survived by his sisters, Phyllis Perugini, Ann Paterson (Robert), Rose Arcidiacono, and Sally Breckenridge (Joseph). He is survived by his sister-in-laws, Marie McGuire, Shirley Ann Procopio (Michael), Millie DeFeo, and Barbara Recchio. Predeceased relatives include: Sebastian Arcidiacono (father), Margarete Spatola Arcidiacono (mother), Anthony Recchio (father in law), Mildred Angeline Recchio (mother in law), Pasquale Arcidiacono (brother), Patricia Beres Arcidiacono (sister in law), Frank DeFeo (brother in law), James McGuire (brother in law) and Joseph Perugini (brother in law). In lieu of flowers please direct any donations to: Knights of Columbus Council #2531, Minotola American Legion, St. Padre Pio Shrine, Landisville, Our Lady of the Blessed Sacrament Parish, Newfield, Our Lady of the Lakes Parish, Collings Lakes, DePaul Center Food Bank, Bayada Hospice Care at Inspira, or Christ the Good Sheppard Parish, Vineland, Due to Covid-19 Restrictions services and burial will be private for the immediate family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.