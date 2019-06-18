|
|
Joseph L. Lindsey
Vineland - Joseph L. Lindsey age 75 of Vineland departed this life on June 10, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Cheraw, SC to Bertha (Harrington) and James Lindsey.
He was formerly employed as Supervisor of House Keeping for Trump Plaza, Atlantic City. He was a Veteran of the US Army.
He is survived by his sons, Jocovi and Kenya Lindsey; two grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Anthony and Lawrence Scott; 4 sisters, Mary Esther Moore, Dolerse Dockery, Nona and Ella Mae Scott; and a host of family and friends.
Services will be held 11am Thursday, June 20, 2019 at United House of Prayer, 413 N. 4th St., Vineland; viewing 9am-11am. Interment will be in Cumberland County Veteran Cemetery. www.edwardsandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 18, 2019