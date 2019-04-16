Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Saint Padre Pio Parish - Church Of Our Lady Of Pompeii
4680 Dante Avenue
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Liturgy
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Padre Pio Parish - Church Of Our Lady Of Pompeii
4680 Dante Avenue
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St Mary's Cemetery
Vineland, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Letizia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Letizia


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joseph Letizia Obituary
Joseph Letizia

Vineland - Joseph Letizia, 91, passed away on April 13, 2019 at the New Jersey Fireman's Home in Boonton, NJ. Joe was born in Lenola, NJ to the late Carmelo and Anna (Panarello) Letizia on October 5, 1927. He moved to Vineland in 1947 after serving in the Army as a medical technician. He worked at the Philadelphia Naval Yard and then at Airwork in Millville. Joe was a teamster truck mechanic for 33 years, working at Bozarts in Vineland, Whitmyer Bros. and J. Fletcher Creamer in Folsom. Joe volunteered with the South Vineland Fire Company #2 for 49 years and as Chief for 12 of those years. He was a member of the Cumberland City Fire Police, NJ State Fire Police and Cumberland City Chief Association and State Exempt Association. In retirement he restored the Buffalo firetruck. In 2017 the Fire Company dedicated their new firetruck in his honor. Joe enjoyed spending many hours out on the Delaware Bay fishing. He is survived by his son & daughter-in-law, Joseph & Donna (Fagan) Letizia; daughter & son-in-law, Ericka & Otto Blank; grandchildren, Joseph, Amy & Kristin; sisters, Sarah Repetti, Gloria Irion & Sandy Ferguson and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Joe was predeceased wife of 58 years, Lois (Mealey) Letizia; parents, Carmelo & Anna (Panarello) Letizia; sister, Josephine Smaniotto and his brother, Paul Letizia. A funeral home visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 6pm to 8pm at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ and at the church on Thursday morning from 9am to10:15am followed by Liturgy of the Word at 10:30 am from Saint Padre Pio Parish - Church Of Our Lady Of Pompeii, 4680 Dante Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in St Mary's Cemetery, Vineland. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations in memory of Joe be made to: Saint Mary School, 735 Union Road, Vineland, NJ 08360, www.smrschool.org or South Vineland Volunteer Fire Co, P.O. Box 2203, Vineland, NJ 08362. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 16, 2019
