Joseph "Flip" M. Pagano Jr.
Vineland - Joseph "Flip" M. Pagano Jr., age 92, of Vineland, passed away on Monday, January 13th, 2020 at home. Joseph was born in Mays Landing, NJ to the late Joseph and Elizabeth T. (Hoover) Pagano and he lived in Vineland most of his life.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran serving during WW2.
Prior to retirement, he was a service technician for Suburban Propane Co. for 39 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and sharing time with family and friends.
He was a member of the V.F.W. and the American Legion Nabb Leslie Post 82 of Millville. Joseph was also the last original founding member of the Mays Landing Sportsmen Club.
He was predeceased by his brother, Robert W. Pagano and long-time companion Anne Norton and also his nephew Robert M. Pagano.
Survivors include his sister-in-law Elenora "Peach" Radcliff-Pagano of Mays Landing. Five nephews, William Norton of Vineland, William Pagano of Hendersonville, NC, Dennis Pagano of Oakland, Calif., Bruce Pagano of Fort Lauderdale, Fla. and Duane Pagano of N.Y.C., NY. Also two nieces, Darlene Pagano of Oakland, Calif. And Doreen Gosson of Cincinnati, OH and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16th, 2020 at 10:00 AM from the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. Burial with military honors will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland.
Family and friends may gather at the funeral home beginning at 9:00 AM prior to the service.
Arrangements are by the WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020