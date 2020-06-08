Joseph Marvin Ridgway, 93, of Kinston, NC went home to be with his Lord and Savior on June 6, 2020. He passed away peacefully at home.
Joe was born and raised on a dairy farm in southern New Jersey. In 1949 he married the love of his life, Audrey Sawn Ridgway. Together they lived in Millville, NJ where they raised their three children and were active in the Fourth United Methodist Church. He worked at Airwork Corporation as an airplane mechanic for 35 years. Upon retirement, they moved to Bradenton, Florida where they enjoyed the warm sunshine, bike riding and the beach.
Later in life, they moved to Kinston NC where they called home for their remaining years. They were members of Queen Street United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife Audrey.
He is survived by his daughter Pat Bryant (Perry), daughter Susan Andrews (George), and son David Ridgway (Lydia); seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
At his request, there will be no services.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Asera Care Hospice for their excellent care.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Joe was born and raised on a dairy farm in southern New Jersey. In 1949 he married the love of his life, Audrey Sawn Ridgway. Together they lived in Millville, NJ where they raised their three children and were active in the Fourth United Methodist Church. He worked at Airwork Corporation as an airplane mechanic for 35 years. Upon retirement, they moved to Bradenton, Florida where they enjoyed the warm sunshine, bike riding and the beach.
Later in life, they moved to Kinston NC where they called home for their remaining years. They were members of Queen Street United Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife Audrey.
He is survived by his daughter Pat Bryant (Perry), daughter Susan Andrews (George), and son David Ridgway (Lydia); seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
At his request, there will be no services.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to Asera Care Hospice for their excellent care.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.