Joseph Perella
Landisville - Joseph A. Perella, 77, of Landisville, was called home to the Lord on Tuesday, January 7th, 2020. Joe was born in Philadelphia and attended Vineland Public Schools. He graduated from Vineland High School in 1960. After graduating high school Joe served for the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged in 1967. After his return Joe worked for the family business, the El Rosa Bar & Restaurant in Vineland. In November of 1969 Joe married his loving wife of 47 years, Joan where they resided in Landisville and started a family. Joe later worked as a tax assessor for multiple municipalities before being hired with the City of Vineland as their tax assessor and retiring with them after 25 years of service. Joe was a former councilman and Mayor of the Borough of Buena. Joe also had a spiritual calling and was a retired ordained Catholic Deacon for the Camden Diocese. Joe served as ordained deacon for Buena Borough and the City of Vineland for over 25 years. Joe and his wife prior to her passing enjoyed traveling up and down the East Coast in their RV. Joe also loved spending time with his beloved grandchildren who were his everything. He is predeceased by his best friend and loving wife, Joan A. (Camarano) Perella; Parents, Joseph and Tessie (Capano) Perella; and his Aunt Mary Perella. Joe is survived by his loving son and daughter in law: Joseph and Lisa (Capriotti) Perella; Beloved grandchildren: Joseph A. III and Jessica T. Perella; Devoted Sister: Rose T. Perella; Sister-in-law & Brother-in-law: Mildred & Ed Walsh; Nephew: Eddie Walsh (Jane): Great Nephew: Eric Walsh and cousins. A church visitation will be on Friday, January 10 from 9:15 AM to 11:15 AM followed by a funeral mass at 11:30 am from Our Lady of The Blessed Sacrament Parish- Church of Our Lady of Victories, 202 Northwest Blvd, Landisville, NJ. Burial will be in Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville, NJ.
Donations in memory of Joe may be made to: , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020