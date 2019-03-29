Services
Pancoast Funeral Home
676 S Main Rd
Vineland, NJ 08360
(856) 696-0931
Milmay - Joseph R. Jaglowski, 71, of Milmay, NJ passed away on Saturday March 23, 2019 at home. Mr. Jaglowski was born in Bayonne, NJ, raised in South Plainfield, NJ and has resided in Milmay since 1977. He was the son of the late Joseph & Mary Jaglowski.

Before retiring, Joe was employed by the County of Cumberland as a Health Inspector. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War receiving the National Defense Service Medal & Vietnam Service Medal. Joe served for a number of year on the Cumberland County Planning Board. He enjoyed fishing and going to the beach.

He is survived by 6 children, Michelle (Joe) Wands, Irene Jaglowski, Madeline (Joshua) Brown, Patti Jaglowski, Robin Jaglowski, Joseph (Holly) Jaglowski; 9 grandchildren, Adam, Juliana, Lilith, Joshua Jr., Benjamin, Emma, Dalton, Amelia & Oliver; 2 brothers, Robert (Linda) Jaglowski & William (Kevin) Jaglowski.

Funeral services will be private. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 29, 2019
