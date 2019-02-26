|
Joseph Rosemont
Minotola - Joseph "Junior" Rosemont, 82, lost his battle with Mesothelioma on Monday, February 25, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born in Vineland and graduated from Vineland High School in June, 1954 and earned his Associate Degree in Science from ACC in 1980. He joined the U.S. Army in 1954 and served for three years. He was stationed in Germany, Ft. Carson, CO., Ft. Leonardwood, MO and Ft. Dix, NJ. Joe held several jobs after his Army discharge and in 1962 joined the New Jersey Highway Patrol Bureau, Division of Motor Vehicles. After serving for 15 years, the Patrol Bureau merged with the New Jersey State Police. He retired in the fall of 1988, with 26 years of service.
Joe served 6 years (1971-1977) as a Member of the Buena Regional School District Board of Education. He was given The Citizenship Award for Outstanding Community Service in 1972. He was also a past member of the Buena Jaycees and the Buena Exchange Club. Joe was currently a member of the Buena Historical Society and the Friends of Friendship Church. He was named Citizen of the Year by the Buena Historical Society for 2013. Joe enjoyed serving his community and became a member of the Buena Borough Council in 1990 where he served for 12 years. He served on various Committees throughout the years wherever he was needed. He headed the Streets and Roads Committee and could tell you where each and every storm drain was located in the Borough. He served for a short time on the Minotola Rescue Squad. He was an active member of the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company for 53 years, serving as Chief for 10 years. He was named Fireman of the year for 1971. He served a three-year term on the Buena Borough Recreation Committee. During that time, he helped to construct a new baseball field and the Buena Braves Football field, under the leadership of Mike Grando. Joe enjoyed working in his garden, family dinners, traveling on vacation with his family, reading WWII history books, doing jigsaw puzzles, and attending his grandchildren's sporting activities. Joseph is survived by his wife of almost 54 years, Joanne (Alampi); children, son Joseph, and daughter Karen Jost (Brian). He also has two wonderful grandchildren: Jack and Emily Jost; sister Gloria Hanan (James); nephew James Hanan and niece Stephanie Ojeda (Peter). He is predeceased by his parents Joseph Rosemont and Florence (Barbagli) Rosemont and by his young son David. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Redeemer Homecare & Hospice, 6550 Delilah Rd., Suite 501, Egg Harbor, NJ 08234, or Landisville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Co., P. O. Box 305, Rte. 40 and Arbor Avenue, Landisville, NJ 08326 or SJ Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 N. Delsea Dr., Vineland, NJ 08360. Funeral home visitations will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6pm to 8pm and again on Saturday morning from 9am to 10am followed by a funeral service at 10am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Our Lady Of Victories Cemetery, Landisville. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019