Vineland - Joseph (Yossel) Siedlecki, age 95, passed away on Monday December 23, 2019. Born in Dlugosiodlo, Poland, he immigrated to the US in 1951 with his wife and infant son surviving the Holocaust. They moved to Vineland where they started their new life in America. They had a chicken farm in Vineland, a luncheonette in Pennsauken Mart and then they opened a men's clothing store in New Castle, Delaware. After retirement he enjoyed time with family and dear friends. Joseph is survived by his daughter and husband, Suzie (Siedlecki) and Moshe Levkowitz; his grandson, Roey Levkowitz; and granddaughter, Lee Levkowitz. He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth, in April 2012 and his son, Sam, in July 2011. A Funeral home service will be held Thursday at 11:00 am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Friends will be received beginning at 10am. Interment will follow in Alliance Cemetery, Norma. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Joseph may be made to:
Sons Of Jacob Congregation, 321 Grape Street, Vineland, NJ 08360. Shiva will be observed at his late residence. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019