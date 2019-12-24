Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Siedlecki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Siedlecki

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Siedlecki Obituary
Joseph Siedlecki

Vineland - Joseph (Yossel) Siedlecki, age 95, passed away on Monday December 23, 2019. Born in Dlugosiodlo, Poland, he immigrated to the US in 1951 with his wife and infant son surviving the Holocaust. They moved to Vineland where they started their new life in America. They had a chicken farm in Vineland, a luncheonette in Pennsauken Mart and then they opened a men's clothing store in New Castle, Delaware. After retirement he enjoyed time with family and dear friends. Joseph is survived by his daughter and husband, Suzie (Siedlecki) and Moshe Levkowitz; his grandson, Roey Levkowitz; and granddaughter, Lee Levkowitz. He was predeceased by his wife, Ruth, in April 2012 and his son, Sam, in July 2011. A Funeral home service will be held Thursday at 11:00 am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Friends will be received beginning at 10am. Interment will follow in Alliance Cemetery, Norma. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Joseph may be made to:

Sons Of Jacob Congregation, 321 Grape Street, Vineland, NJ 08360. Shiva will be observed at his late residence. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -