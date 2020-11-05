Joseph Trapani
Vineland - Joseph A. Trapani, 87, of Vineland, passed away on November 3, 2020. He was born and raised in Landisville NJ to the late Anthony and Theresa (Sabella) Trapani. Joe graduated Vineland High School and from Palmer Business School Philadelphia, PA with an associate degree in accounting and business admin. He also attended the University of Pennsylvania accounting evening division for two years. Upon graduation of high school, Joe was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He successfully completed Army administration school and served in the infantry as company clerk. He participated in Operation Moose Horn, which were maneuvers from Ft. Lewis Washington to Alaska, as 1000 soldiers traveled in trucks 2,500 frigid miles experiencing temperatures as low as 58 degrees below zero. At a very young age he wanted to play the drums as he used small tree sticks on coffee cans for his drums. Later in life he took drum lessons and played in the VHS band, and with his friends from Landisville started a 4-piece band called the "Downbeat" and played at weddings, parties & dances. In the Army he played in the Company "C" Band in Fort Dix. He was employed by Venice Maid Co. as Office Manager. Later, Joe was employed by Owens-Illinois as Manager of Personnel/Purchasing joint venture between Owens-Illinois and Schott from West Germany, called OI/Schott Processing Systems. After, 14 years Schott moved the plant to Parkersburg, W. Virginia. Then he was employed Wallace & Tiernan in Belleville, NJ as Senior Buyer, which the company was planning to move to Vineland, NJ. The company hence was purchased by various companies, US Filter, and Siemens Process Systems, and he was retained as a Senior Buyer for International purchasing until his retirement. As a sport jock he helped organize & served as offensive coach. The Buena Braves peewee football helped start the slow pitch league in Vineland. Joe later coached the Caterina Cougars and served as Dean of Coaches for the Vineland Midget Football League. He was voted as President of the East Vineland Little League and Farm system for Vineland at Fiocchi Field. Using his business education and experience he was able to setup a structure and procedures to efficiently handle the 350 young people. Joe was awarded the Aldo Fiocchi Hall of Fame Award by the East Vineland Little League. With all his connections with sports organizations in the area, he was offered to represent a sporting goods store from Philadelphia. He accepted the offer while still working as Office Manager at Venice Maid Co. He started Trips Sporting Goods in the basement of his home. The business grew so rapidly that he had to find a store and a partner. With his purchasing experience Joe was able to create good relations with suppliers. The company name was changed to Pro*Am Sports World with a store located on Landis Avenue in Vineland. Joe volunteered a considerable amount of time to church activities as a member of St. Francis Parish Council. With his accounting education and experience he was quickly appointed Chairman of the Finance Committee by Fr. Carmen Carlone. Joe chaired a capital campaign to eliminate the outstanding mortgage and create permanent budgets for the school teachers and church organizations. He held the position of Parish Council President and Vice President several times during his long career with the Parish. He also served as Trustee to St. Francis Church. He was appointed by Fr. Ernest Soprano to head up the St. Francis reconfiguration team designed to work with the Diocese on how to merge parishes. Later he was chosen to lead the core team in preparing papers for the merger of St. Francis Parish with Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish. The core team was successful in receiving the Diocese's permission to merge. He was appointed Business Administrator to handle the merger and set up the business operation for the newly formed Divine Mercy Parish. He is very devoted to St. Padre Pio. He administered the website for St. Padre Pio Shrine in Landisville since its inception. He was fortunate to meet Eubie Cardone and immediately they become close friends. Eubie was born in Pietrecina, Italy and asked Joe to write his memoirs for his children about Padre Pio saving him from death as a little boy and throughout his life. Joe felt that the Holy Spirit put a thought in his head to put this in a book form so that many people can see the good works of Jesus through the intercessions of Padre Pio. The book "Touched by a Living Saint of Pietrecina St Padre Pio" after 18 years the book is still selling well. He was fortunate to receive feathers from his friend the late Eubie Cardone, which came from the pillows of Padre Pio. He made several thousand Prayer Card relics containing the feather from Padre Pio's pillows. His friends gave him a nickname of "Joe Feathers". Through the sales of books, he met many remarkably interesting people who had their stories of how Padre Pio had interceded for them or their love ones. His latest story is how he met Cindy Russo, the leader of a St. Padre Pio Prayer Group in Cleveland, OH, and became good friends. Through his book he met friends from around the country, and they stayed in touch. Joe was blessed to drink the Precious Blood of Jesus in Padre Pio's Chalice. Also he met Rocky who has the shawl that Padre Pio wore and Joe wore all thru the meeting with Rocky. He expressed the LOVE of Jesus thru the intercession of St. Padre Pio. Friends loved talking with Joe for his humble & direct approach. He enjoys playing golf with his sons and served as president of the men's golf league for 15 years He has been an avid Notre Dame football fan since his early childhood in Landisville and was fortunate to meet and talk with Lou Holtz the former famous Notre Dame Coach. He is survived by his sons Jeffery and Gregory and daughter-in-law Tina (Ferreri) Trapani; his granddaughter Gianna; stepsons Louis N. and Michael Magazzu; nieces Cynthia (Mazzochi) Brunini and her husband Joseph and Karen (Riccobene) Canning; nephews Carl Trapani and Bruce Trapani, Gary Mazzochi and wife Beverly; step-grandchildren, Louis J. Magazzu and his wife Denise, and their son Kieran, Jennifer, Joseph & his wife Amanda, Andrew, and Juliana Magazzu and his step daughter-in law Carmele Magazzu. He was also survived by several great nieces and great nephews. Along with his parents Joe was predeceased by his sisters, Grace Trapani, Angelina (Trapani) Riccobene and husband Mario and their son Enrico, Rita (Trapani) Mazzochi and husband Harry; brother Carlo and his wife Lorraine (Paretti) Trapani and their son Michael Trapani; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins. A funeral home visitation will be held on Monday from 9am to 11am at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. A funeral mass will begin at 11:30 am from Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church Of Sacred Heart, 1010 East Landis Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Our Lady Of Victories Cemetery, Landisville. Due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone must wear a mask and social distance. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Joe may be made to: St. Padre Pio Shrine, C/O Newfield Bank , Attn: Kathy Valla, 18 West Blvd, Newfield, NJ 08344. 