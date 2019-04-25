|
Josephine A. Pitman
Pittsgrove Twp. - Josephine A. Pitman, 87, of Pittsgrove Twp. passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Inspira
Medical Center-Elmer.
Born in Elmer to the late Raymond and Delia Martin, she was the wife of the late Edward F. Pitman, Sr. Josephine had been raised in Elmer and had been a resident of Pittsgrove Twp. since 1964.
She had been formerly employed as a waitress at the Elmer Sub Shop. Josephine had also worked at the lunch counter at the former Newbury's Department Store in Salem where she met her late husband, Edward.
In her free time, she enjoyed gardening, visiting the beach in Cape May, spending time with her children and helping her late husband in his many ventures. Josephine was also fond of playing the slot machines at the casinos in Atlantic City.
She is survived by; her 4 children, James Earl "Doc" Pitman of Bridgeton, Donna Lynn "sister sledge" Ferguson of Vineland, Paul Herbert "Big Daddy" Pitman of Pittsgrove and John Michael Pitman of Philadelphia; her sister, Faye Brady of Clayton; eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Besides her husband, Edward, Sr., she was preceded in death by; three sons, Edward Funk Pitman, William Charles Pitman and Timothy Dale Pitman and 12 brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Friday, April 26th at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Pittsgrove Twp. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 AM to 11 AM prior to the services.
Published in The Daily Journal on Apr. 25, 2019