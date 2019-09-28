Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Landisville - Josephine McCormick, 92, of Landisville went home to be with the Lord on September 26, 2019 at home surrounded by her children. Josephine enjoyed going to Calvary Chapel in Vineland, reading, watching Westerns and game shows. She also enjoyed casino trips and watching Eagle football games. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Josephine worked hard all her life, helping on the family farm and later working as a waitress at the Buena Vista Country Club and then at the Olde Midway Inn. She is survived by her two sons, John McCormick and Patrick McCormick (Kathleen); her two daughters, Becky McCormick and Mary Ann Mucciolo (Lou); daughters-in law, Michele McCormick, Catherine McCormick and Judie McCormick; 12 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren and her sister, Annie Ganci. Josephine was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, John McCormick Sr; sons, Robert, Michael & Thomas McCormick; daughter-in-law, Donna McCormick; grandson, Jay McCormick; parents, Frank and Maria DeBellis and 12 of her siblings. Funeral home visitations will be held on Thursday evening, October 3rd from 7pm to 9pm and again on Friday morning from 9am to 10am followed by a funeral service at 10am from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Interment will follow in Friendship Cemetery, Landisville. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Josephine may be made to: Calvary Chapel of Vineland, 4630 Mays Landing Rd, Vineland, NJ 08361. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019
