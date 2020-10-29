Josephine Nesi
Josephine Nesi (Martinelli) 107, became an angel of the Lord on October 26, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family. Josephine was born on St. Joseph's Day, her namesake, March 19, 1913 in Landisville, NJ. She was the youngest daughter of 11 children born to Annunziata (Goffredi) and Domenico Martinelli.
Josephine attended Landisville Schools and worked as a seamstress assembling military uniforms for many years. After retirement, she spent her time taking care of her grandchildren and beloved family.
She enjoyed bus trips with her sisters, traveling to visit friends, gardening, watching The Lawrence Welk Show along with many other musical programs and most of all, she loved being home and welcoming visitors. Josephine was an excellent cook and baker, well-known by friends and family for her delicious cakes, holiday cookies and homemade Italian dishes, especially her famous meatballs. A piece of cake, cup of coffee and her conversation was a true and always memorable treat to all who came to visit. Most recently, she enjoyed the warm weather and sitting on the porch with her many visitors.
Josephine was a loving mother, sister, mom-mom, aunt, godmother and friend to so many. She was loved by all who knew her for her kindhearted spirit and witty sayings.
Josephine is predeceased by her husband, Gerard and a daughter, Jeralyn Naomi Nesi.
Survivors include three children, Jereen Langley, Joyce Luisi and Jared Nesi (Kim); grandchildren, Jill Suprun (Kyle), Jana DuQuette (David), Sherri Caterina (Brian), Mark Luisi (Maria), Jared Nesi Jr. (Teagan), Jessica Howell (Marshall) and Jacqueline Nesi; great-grandchildren, Brittney Tomlin (Greg), Joseph Hargraves, Jayson DuQuette, Kennedy Suprun, Julia DuQuette, Corey, Tyler and Amber Caterina, Chase and Matt Luisi; one great-great granddaughter, her namesake, Brinkley Josephine Tomlin and many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed the company of her beloved pug, Lucky Boy. They say that those we love don't fade away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near, so loved, so missed, so very dear. There will not be a day that passes that Josephine is not remembered. She has undoubtedly left behind an incredible legacy that will live on in the hearts of the countless people she has touched. Josephine's principles, philosophies and achievements are immortal and will spread from generation to generation. To know her was to truly love her. Her family would like to thank her many caregivers, whom she considered her friends, for the exceptional care and sincere love they had for her.
Relatives and friends will be received on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 1pm to 2:30pm followed by funeral services at 2:30pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Interment will be private. For those who wish, memorial contributions can be made to Christ the Good Shepherd Parish, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ 08361 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
.