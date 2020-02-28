|
Josephine R. Olivio
Vineland - Josephine R. Olivio, age 89 of Vineland, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family.
Josephine was born in Dividing Creek, NJ to the late Tony and Rose (Ricci) Oswald and was a resident of Bridgeton before moving to Vineland. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a seamstress for various clothing companies in the Cumberland County area for many years. Josephine was a loving mother and grandmother , she volunteered her time for 20 years at Newcomb Hospital and with the Red Cross. She also enjoyed crossword puzzles, trips to the Atlantic City casinos and she was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies.
She was predeceased by her husband Bernard J. Olivio in 2014.
Josephine is survived by her 2 devoted daughters; Debra A. Sidwell of Boca Raton, FL. and JoAnne Wells and husband Cornell of Vineland. Her 3 cherished grandchildren; Taylor Wells of Vineland, Ashley Rose Sidwell and William Randall Sidwell, both of Boca Raton, FL. She is also survived by her brother Anthony Oswald and her sister Stella Tedesco, both of Millville. Along with her 2 sisters-in-law; Marian Capaldi and Rosemary Gaburo and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 2nd at 11:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, with Rev. Harold Hart officiating. Interment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Family and friends may gather from 10:00-11:00 am, prior to the service.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020