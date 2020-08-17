Josephine Stampa
Vineland - Josephine Stampa, 102, of Vineland passed away peacefully with her children by her side on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at New Jersey Veteran's Memorial Home where she resided for the last 10 years. Josephine was born October 2, 1917 in Bridgeton and shared her birthday with her sister Mary. Josephine worked for many years as a seamstress for Tursini Clothing Manufacturers. In her lifetime, Josephine witnessed the develpoment of antibiotics, "talkie" movies, television, nuclear power, space flight, computers and the internet and lived through the Spanish Flu, the end of WW I, The Great Depression, WW II, Korean War and Vietnam War. She is survived by her daughter Diane Daghini (Thomas); son Ron Stampa (Arlene Wagner); grandchildren Lauren DeHanes (Jason), Melissa Daghini (Christian Palladino) and Aaron Stampa (Rachel Sussman); great-grandchildren Juliette DeHanes, Madalynn DeHanes, Noah Stampa and Sophia Stampa; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great-nephews and great-great nieces & nephews. Josephine was predeceased by her husband Frank; brothers Sam and Jack Marchese and her sisters Anna Galassi, Mary Cerrato & Jenny LoBiondo. A funeral home visitation will be on Thursday, August 20 from 8:30 AM to 10:30 AM at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, New Jersey followed by a funeral mass at 11am at Divine Mercy Parish, 23 W. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. The family wishes that this be a celebration of Josephine's life and respectfully requests no black be worn. Also due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone must wear mask and social distance. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff of the NJ Veterans Memorial Home Freedom Center for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Josephine may be made to: NJ Veteran's Memorial Home.501 Activities Fund, 524 N. W. Blvd, Vineland, NJ 08360 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.