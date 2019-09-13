|
Josephine Terranova
Vineland - Josephine Terranova after a long struggle went to Heaven while at home with her son Charles and loving daughter-in-law Vivian on September 8, 2019. Born in Brooklyn she was raised with her sisters by nuns. As a teenager she was able to live with her father. Soon after the war she married and moved to Vineland, where there were family members. Mom had three sons and worked as a seamstress for many years. She was an avid reader, loved to travel, terrific cook and a wonderful mother. She loved all her family which she visited frequently in NY. Mom loved Florida and lived there for 10 years. She returned back to NJ where she lived with her son Charles and daughter-in-law Vivian, but returned back to Florida whenever possible over the years. She was predeceased by her son John. Josephine is survived by John's wife, Julia Terranova and their children Joseph and Jaclyn Terranova and her son Tommy Terranova. She loved and was loved by her extended family, Vivian's children; grandchildren Robin Concordia and her husband Dave, Tina Petrini, Tracey Carfagno and her husband Russell; great-grandchildren David and Emily Concordia and Erica and Jay Petrini plus many nieces and nephews. She will be sadly missed, until we meet again, love you mom, Chalie. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 13, 2019