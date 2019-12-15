|
Josephine Wandland
Minotola - Josephine (Petretti) Wandland, passed away peacefully on December 12.
Born in Massachusetts and raised in Bridgeton, "Josie" was a more than 30-year retiree of Vineland's Kimble Glass and a former employee of Price Brothers in Bridgeton. A loyal member of Devine Mercy Parish (St. Francis of Assisi Church), she was known for her generous, kind spirit. Her love of life was best demonstrated through her love of dancing. She also enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and friends. She was predeceased by her siblings James Petretti, Mary (Petretti) Cocchiarale, and her adopted family including William and Beulah Couch and daughter Kappy (Couch) Ball.Josie is survived by her daughter Sandy Adams (Jeffery), son Michael Petretti (Jeanne Bromiley), grandchildren Nichole Michaels Lorito (Enrico), Nicholas and Tyler Petretti and Katie Foti, great grandchildren Gianna and Alessandra Lorito and Alexa Petretti. She is also survived by her companion Charles "Chewy" Chew, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, close friends and the Keenan Family. A church visitation will be held on Wednesday from 8:45 to 10:45am at Divine Mercy Church, 23 W. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00am. Interment will follow in St Mary's Cemetery, Rosenhayn. Donations in memory of Josephine may be made to: Love Through Laces (a local charity providing shoes to needy children) found on PayPal or mailed to Love Through Laces, 1045 Anthony Drive, Vineland, N.J., 08360.
ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019