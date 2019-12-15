Services
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine Wandland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine Wandland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Josephine Wandland Obituary
Josephine Wandland

Minotola - Josephine (Petretti) Wandland, passed away peacefully on December 12.

Born in Massachusetts and raised in Bridgeton, "Josie" was a more than 30-year retiree of Vineland's Kimble Glass and a former employee of Price Brothers in Bridgeton. A loyal member of Devine Mercy Parish (St. Francis of Assisi Church), she was known for her generous, kind spirit. Her love of life was best demonstrated through her love of dancing. She also enjoyed reading and spending time with her family and friends. She was predeceased by her siblings James Petretti, Mary (Petretti) Cocchiarale, and her adopted family including William and Beulah Couch and daughter Kappy (Couch) Ball.Josie is survived by her daughter Sandy Adams (Jeffery), son Michael Petretti (Jeanne Bromiley), grandchildren Nichole Michaels Lorito (Enrico), Nicholas and Tyler Petretti and Katie Foti, great grandchildren Gianna and Alessandra Lorito and Alexa Petretti. She is also survived by her companion Charles "Chewy" Chew, many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, close friends and the Keenan Family. A church visitation will be held on Wednesday from 8:45 to 10:45am at Divine Mercy Church, 23 W. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, followed by a funeral Mass at 11:00am. Interment will follow in St Mary's Cemetery, Rosenhayn. Donations in memory of Josephine may be made to: Love Through Laces (a local charity providing shoes to needy children) found on PayPal or mailed to Love Through Laces, 1045 Anthony Drive, Vineland, N.J., 08360.

ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360

To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Josephine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -