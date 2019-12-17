|
|
Joshua Ryan Sayres
Delmont - Joshua Ryan Sayres, 27, of Delmont NJ, passed away on Saturday December 14, 2019. He was a graduate of Millville Senior High School and the Cumberland County Vo Tech. He enjoyed fishing and playing cards. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies, and wrestling.
He was predeceased by paternal grandfather Elmer Sayres and maternal grandmother Beatrice Cagle. He is survived by parents Charles Sr and Rosella (Cagle) Sayres, paternal grandmother Shelvie (Fisher) Sayres, Siblings Charles 2nd and Crystal Sayres, Christopher and Amanda Sayres, Heather Sayres, Jonathan Sayres, and Helen Sayres and John Irwin, nieces and nephews Dominic, Olivia, Brianna, and Haley Sayres and Adam Lunsford, great uncle Raymond Kuhns, numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Funeral Services will be held at Hoffman Funeral Homes 643 Main Street Leesburg on Sunday December 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at the Head of the River Cemetery in Estell Manor. A Viewing will be held Sunday from 10:00 to 11:00 AM.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019