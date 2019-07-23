|
|
Joy Lenore McCall
Atco - Joy Lenore (Reed) McCall, 93, of Atco, passed away on July 21, 2019 after a lengthy illness. She was born and raised in Tyrone, PA. to the late LuLu (Nelson) and James Reed Sr. She and her family later moved to Buffalo, NY, where she graduated from Kensington High School. She met and married her husband Ronald Beebe McCall Jr. of Buffalo. Joy worked as an accountant for Miles Petroleum in Vineland until her retirement She was an avid golfer, loved to play bridge, watch tennis and spend time with her family and many friends. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah McCall of Millville, NJ; grandchildren, Wendy Bell of Vineland, Justin McCall (Jodi) of Albany, NY and Brandon McCall (Maritza) of Staten Island, NY; two great-grandsons, Patrick and Christopher McCall of Albany, NY, as well as many nieces and nephews. Joy was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Beebe McCall Jr; daughter, Linda Lee McCall; son, Ronald Beebe McCall III; her parents, James & LuLu Reed; brother, Jack and her sisters, Florine and Peggy. Funeral Services will be private and her Interment will be in Tyrone, PA. with her family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360 Donations in memory of Joy may be made to: The or Spinal Cord Research. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on July 23, 2019