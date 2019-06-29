Services
Padgett Funeral Home
1107 Hwy 77
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
(856) 451-1999
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Padgett Funeral Home
1107 Hwy 77
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Padgett Funeral Home
1107 Hwy 77
Bridgeton, NJ 08302
Joyce E. Cossaboon

Joyce E. Cossaboon Obituary
Joyce E. Cossaboon

Pittsgrove - Joyce E. Cossaboon, 87, of Pittsgrove passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.

Born in Millville, she was the daughter of the late Burdsall L. Cossaboon and Blanche Bozarth Cossaboon and had been a Pittsgrove Township resident most of her life. She had been formerly employed at the Bridgeton Social Security Office.

Memorial services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Township on Tuesday, July 2nd at 11 AM. Friends will be received at the funeral home from 10 to 11 AM prior to the services. In lieu of flowers, the contributions in Joyce's memory can be made to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 North Delsea Drive, Vineland, NJ 08360. Detailed obituary information can be obtained at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on June 29, 2019
