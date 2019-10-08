|
Joyce E. Fitzgerald
Estell Manor - Joyce E. Fitzgerald (nee Turner), 95, of Estell Manor, NJ passed away at the home of her niece early Friday morning October 4, 2019. Mrs. Fitzgerald was born & raised in London, England and immigrated to the United States in 1948. She was a longtime resident of Estell Manor & Milmay. She was the daughter of the late Marie J. (Emmet) & Edward J. Turner. She was also predeceased by her husband Ernest W. Fitzgerald & sister Florence Tummon.
Mrs. Fitzgerald served in the United Kingdom as an airplane mechanic for the WAAF of the British Royal Air Force. After coming to the US she was employed at Kimble Glass Co in Vineland for 10 yrs in the Standards Scientific Department. In later years she was employed as a bookkeeper for the Ebenezer Bookstore in Northfield. She was a member of the Milmay Bible Church and served as the church treasurer for many years. Joyce enjoyed gardening, reading & sewing.
Joyce is survived by her sister Florence's children; Diane (Barry) Gilbert, Patricia (Chris) Labs, Jacqueline Tummon, Ronald T. (Antoinette) Tummon as well as several nieces & one nephew in England.
Graveside Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 AM on Saturday October 12th at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Milmay Bible Church "Missions Programs", 222 Broad St., Milmay, NJ 08340. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019