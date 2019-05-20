|
|
Joyce E. Romer
Millville - Joyce Elizabeth (Slimmer) Romer, age 88 of Millville, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 17, 2019.
Born in Millville to the late Josh and Edith (Hadley) Slimmer, she was a lifelong resident.
Joyce attended Millville Public Schools and then married her late husband, George. They shared over 45 years of marriage together, until he passed away in July of 1995. Joyce was a devoted wife and dedicated mother. She was a wonderful homemaker, and made the upbringing of her three sons a top priority.
Joyce loved her family with all of her heart. She especially enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She had been a longtime member of the 2nd Methodist Church in Millville for many years, where she sang in the choir and taught Summer Bible School.
Joyce loved going out to dinner with her family to many South Jersey restaurants, especially the Olive Garden. Listening to Gospel music, reading, and going shopping were but a few of Joyce's favorite pastimes. Joyce also enjoyed traveling with her family to Florida several times, and day trips to Pennsylvania and Delaware over the years. Most of all, Joyce cherished the time that she was able to spend with her family.
Joyce will be sadly missed by her three sons, George Romer, Jr. and wife Wanda of Millville, Jay Romer and wife Janet of Millville, and Brian Romer and wife Carol of Philadelphia; two brothers, Leinad Slimmer and wife JoAnne of Florida, and Clarence Saxton and wife Kathy of Millville; one sister Gloria Christie and husband Edward of Florida; eight grandchildren, Jay Jr., Adam, George III, Michele, Brandon, Ben, Brian Jr., and Sky; five great grandchildren, Jay III, Valentina, Hunter, Gunner, and Victoria Joyce; one great-great grandson, Jaxon; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her loving husband, George Romer, Sr.; two brothers, Josh and Donald Slimmer; three sisters, Hope Kears, Alberta Ushler, and Ethel Ore; one grandson Joshua Romer; and her favorite Karin Terrier dog, Saint.
Services for Joyce will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
The family requests memorial contributions in Joyce's memory be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at the website: .
Published in The Daily Journal on May 20, 2019