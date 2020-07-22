1/1
Joyce Perino
1950 - 2020
Joyce Perino

Vineland - On Monday, July 20, 2020, Joyce Ann Perino, loving mother and "Mimi," passed away at the age of 70 at her home. She was born on April 22, 1950 in Vineland, NJ to Frank and Angelina (Petalino) Bassetti. Joyce graduated from Sacred Heart High School and received a degree from Cumberland County College. Her love of people led her to work at Vineland Veterans Memorial Home, Shoprite, and the Vineland Public School System. Joyce loved the holidays, to entertain, and to play games with her family and friends. More recently, she enjoyed spending time with her fellow grandparents through the Saint Mary School Grandparent's Association. Above all else, the highlight of her life was being with her two grandchildren, especially snuggling in her rocking chair, going out to dinner, and visiting the boardwalk. Her smile and laugh will be remembered by all those who knew her, and her love will be treasured by all those who she held close to her heart. Joyce was predeceased by her father, Frank, her mother, Angelina, and her adoring dogs Suzette and Abby. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lauren and Patrick McGrory; her two grandchildren, Patrick Jr. and Julia; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Doris and Paul Perino; and many other family and friends. A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday, July 24th from 9am to 10:45am at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Ave, Vineland, NJ 08360. A funeral mass will follow at 11:30am at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 4680 Dante Ave, Vineland, NJ 08361. Entombment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Joyce Perino to Saint Mary School, 735 Union Rd, Vineland, NJ 08360. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limited number of visitors will be allowed in at once. Please wear a mask. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com




Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Rone Funeral Service
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
11:30 AM
Our Lady of Pompeii Church
Funeral services provided by
Rone Funeral Service
1110 East Chestnut Avenue
Vineland, NJ 08360
856-691-4222
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 23, 2020
The women was the most personable individual I'd ever met, truth is its the only reason I ever shopped at Shop Rite. If you need some light in your life , this was the person that would bring it on. Will be sadly missed. My condolences to the family and friends of this wonderful, pleasant woman.
Sonny
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
I’m so sorry to hear about my cousin Joyce. I have fond memories of growing up with Joyce and now our grandchildren go to school together so we would see each other and chat. I will miss catching up and saying hello. I send my love and prayers to Lauren and her family ❤
Darlene Bassetti
Family
