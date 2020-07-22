Joyce Perino
Vineland - On Monday, July 20, 2020, Joyce Ann Perino, loving mother and "Mimi," passed away at the age of 70 at her home. She was born on April 22, 1950 in Vineland, NJ to Frank and Angelina (Petalino) Bassetti. Joyce graduated from Sacred Heart High School and received a degree from Cumberland County College. Her love of people led her to work at Vineland Veterans Memorial Home, Shoprite, and the Vineland Public School System. Joyce loved the holidays, to entertain, and to play games with her family and friends. More recently, she enjoyed spending time with her fellow grandparents through the Saint Mary School Grandparent's Association. Above all else, the highlight of her life was being with her two grandchildren, especially snuggling in her rocking chair, going out to dinner, and visiting the boardwalk. Her smile and laugh will be remembered by all those who knew her, and her love will be treasured by all those who she held close to her heart. Joyce was predeceased by her father, Frank, her mother, Angelina, and her adoring dogs Suzette and Abby. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lauren and Patrick McGrory; her two grandchildren, Patrick Jr. and Julia; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Doris and Paul Perino; and many other family and friends. A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday, July 24th from 9am to 10:45am at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Ave, Vineland, NJ 08360. A funeral mass will follow at 11:30am at Our Lady of Pompeii Church, 4680 Dante Ave, Vineland, NJ 08361. Entombment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent in memory of Joyce Perino to Saint Mary School, 735 Union Rd, Vineland, NJ 08360. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a limited number of visitors will be allowed in at once. Please wear a mask. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com