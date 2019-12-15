|
Joyce Ramirez
Commercial Twp. - Joyce Ramirez, 81 of Commercial Township, passed away on Thursday after an extended illness at her home. She was born in Millville, and had been a lifelong area resident.
Joyce was a homemaker, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was especially excited to be able to spend time with the "love of her life"; her great granddaughter, Maddie. Joyce also enjoyed going to the casino's, spending time with her family, and her two dogs, Max and Heidi.
She is survived by: daughters, Terri Wydra (Russell), and Denise Walukiewicz (Steven); brother, Harry Facemire (Paula); grandchildren, Gary Walker Jr. (Debbie), Steven Walukiewicz (Jill), and Lindsay Cronn (Damon); loving great granddaughter, Maddie Cronn; nephews, Harry Facemire and Danny Turner; niece Cathy Turner; son in law, Gary Walker. Joyce was pre-deceased by: 1st husband, Paul Schwegel, 2nd husband, Federico Ramirez, and daughter, Luanne Walker.
Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Witten condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019