Services
Rocap Shannon Memorial Funeral Home - Millville
24 North Second Street
Millville, NJ 08332
(856) 825-0781
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Ramirez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Ramirez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Ramirez Obituary
Joyce Ramirez

Commercial Twp. - Joyce Ramirez, 81 of Commercial Township, passed away on Thursday after an extended illness at her home. She was born in Millville, and had been a lifelong area resident.

Joyce was a homemaker, and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was especially excited to be able to spend time with the "love of her life"; her great granddaughter, Maddie. Joyce also enjoyed going to the casino's, spending time with her family, and her two dogs, Max and Heidi.

She is survived by: daughters, Terri Wydra (Russell), and Denise Walukiewicz (Steven); brother, Harry Facemire (Paula); grandchildren, Gary Walker Jr. (Debbie), Steven Walukiewicz (Jill), and Lindsay Cronn (Damon); loving great granddaughter, Maddie Cronn; nephews, Harry Facemire and Danny Turner; niece Cathy Turner; son in law, Gary Walker. Joyce was pre-deceased by: 1st husband, Paul Schwegel, 2nd husband, Federico Ramirez, and daughter, Luanne Walker.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Witten condolences can be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web site at: www.rocapshannon.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -