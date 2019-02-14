|
Juan Carlos Alonsoperez
Bridgeton - Juan Carlos Alonsoperez, known as JC, passed on Feb 10, at age 71, after a brave fight with ocular melanoma. He was born in Uruguay and came to the US as a young man. He was beloved for his generosity, his humor, and his enthusiastic zest for life.
Survived by his wife Sandy (nee Sprauer), sister-in-law Cindy Boyer (Dennis), his brother Rafael (Tita), in Puerto Rico, a large family in Uruguay and many great friends.
Friends and relatives will be received at Woodruff United Methodist Church, 4 East Finley Rd, Bridgeton, NJ 08302 on Saturday, Feb. 16th at 10 AM.
Memorial tributes may be made in support of Dr. Sato's research or his patient advocacy online at: giving.jefferson.edu or mail to Office of Institutional Advancement, 125 S Ninth St, Phila 19107 or phone 877-Jeff-gift. Be sure to include Dr. Sato and the contact name Sandy.
Thoughts and prayers at: www.FERTIGFUNERALHOME.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Feb. 14, 2019