Juanita Pratts
Egg Harbor City - Juanita Pratts, 80 of Egg Harbor City passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020. She was born in Las Marias, Puerto Rico and was a longtime friend of the Vineland Adult Community Center.
Juanita had a love for crocheting and puzzles. She was an awesome mother and grandmother and loved her great-grandchildren. A family hero at parties with her spanish rice which she was known for will be greatly missed.
She was predeceased by her son Herman Pratts.
She is survived by two sons, Ray Mejias (Rosa) and Jorge Barreto; daughter, Miriam Tanguay (Kevin); four sisters, Carmen, Isabel, Magdalena Pratts and Mildred Gonzales (Luis); grandchildren, Kelley Baca (Santos), Samantha Clarke (Derek), Will Tanguay, Christian, Gabrielle, and Valerie Mejias; great-grandchildren, Ava, Nora, Jaydon, Dominic and Camila.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 1pm to 3pm with a funeral service at 2:30pm at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will be private. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
