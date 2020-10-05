Judith A. LevyOcean City - Levy, Judith A. 72 (nee Barnes) of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her home. Born in York, PA, she was formerly of Vineland, NJ and a resident of Ocean City, NJ since 2014. Mrs. Levy worked as a Secretary for the Vineland School District for many years and as a Realtor in Vineland, NJ. She was a member of St. Damien Parish in Ocean City where she served as a Eucharist Minister, on the Bereavement Committee and as a Lector. Mrs. Levy also was a member of the Ocean City Historical Society, Friends of Library-Ocean City Free Public Library and was the current President of the Colony Club in Ocean City, NJ. Surviving are a son, Dustin Levy, (Allison Harteveld) of Bath, PA, two grandsons, Hayden Brett Levy, Jack Brett Levy, daughter in law, Karen Levy of Milmay, NJ, and two brothers Sean Barnes and Kevin Barnes (Nadine) both of Ocean City, NJ. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Michael, Brittany, Corey, Kendall and Devon. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward L. Levy, son, Brett Levy and brother Michael Barnes. Friends may call Thursday evening from five until seven o'clock at the Godfrey Funeral Home, 809 Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday morning at 11 o'clock from St. Augustine's RC Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. Burial will follow mass in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to The Ocean City Humane Society, PO Box 1254, One Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences to the family, visit