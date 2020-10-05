1/1
Judith A. Levy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith A. Levy

Ocean City - Levy, Judith A. 72 (nee Barnes) of Ocean City, NJ passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at her home. Born in York, PA, she was formerly of Vineland, NJ and a resident of Ocean City, NJ since 2014. Mrs. Levy worked as a Secretary for the Vineland School District for many years and as a Realtor in Vineland, NJ. She was a member of St. Damien Parish in Ocean City where she served as a Eucharist Minister, on the Bereavement Committee and as a Lector. Mrs. Levy also was a member of the Ocean City Historical Society, Friends of Library-Ocean City Free Public Library and was the current President of the Colony Club in Ocean City, NJ. Surviving are a son, Dustin Levy, (Allison Harteveld) of Bath, PA, two grandsons, Hayden Brett Levy, Jack Brett Levy, daughter in law, Karen Levy of Milmay, NJ, and two brothers Sean Barnes and Kevin Barnes (Nadine) both of Ocean City, NJ. Also surviving are nieces and nephews, Michael, Brittany, Corey, Kendall and Devon. She was predeceased by her husband, Edward L. Levy, son, Brett Levy and brother Michael Barnes. Friends may call Thursday evening from five until seven o'clock at the Godfrey Funeral Home, 809 Central Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Friday morning at 11 o'clock from St. Augustine's RC Church of St. Damien Parish, 13th Street at Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ. Burial will follow mass in Seaside Cemetery, Palermo, NJ. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to The Ocean City Humane Society, PO Box 1254, One Shelter Road, Ocean City, NJ 08226. For condolences to the family, visit

www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Godfrey Funeral Home
809 Central Avenue
Ocean City, NJ 08226
(609) 399-0077
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Godfrey Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved