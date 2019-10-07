|
|
Judith Elaine Wettstein
Millville - On Friday, October 4th, 2019, Judith Elaine Wettstein, age 81, passed peacefully into the arms of her Savior while surrounded by her husband, Richard Wettstein and three daughters, Tracy O'Brien (John), Terri Duski (Larry) & Tammy Leider (Jules). Richard & Judy would have celebrated their 62nd anniversary on, October 5th. They are natives of Millville, NJ and also enjoyed 15 years as snowbirds traveling to their home in Florida during the winter months. Judy worked for the Millville Board of Education as a secretary for 27 years.
Judy was very active at the Millville Church of the Nazarene where she regularly demonstrated her love for Jesus by caring for others who were sick or in need. As a prayer warrior, she prayed daily for her friends, family and others in need.
She was a cancer survivor at the early age of 33 and went on to work for the Cancer Society where she was awarded the Volunteer of the Year award for her work with the Reach for Recovery Program.
Judy loved having her family together during holidays and especially enjoyed time with her grandchildren, David, Dana, Tara, Tanner, Jules, Amanda, Jodi and Ryan and her great grandchildren, Kaleb, Gabe, Grayson, Abel and Kinsley.
She also enjoyed going out to dinner with friends and playing cards.
Judy was predeceased by her parents, Maurice and Florence (Loper) Haggerty; her sister Patricia Dunham; and her Aunt Beatrice Haggerty.
A Celebration of Judy's life will be held on Saturday, October 12th at the Millville Church of the Nazarene, 2201 E. Main St., Millville, NJ. Viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Our celebration of Judy's life will end with a luncheon at the Millville Church of the Nazarene.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made toward the building fund for the Millville Church of the Nazarene. http://millvillenazarene.org/
Arrangements are under the direction of Christy Funeral Home, Millville.
Memories and expressions of sympathy for Judith Wettstein may be shared on the Obituary Tribute Wall at www.christyfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on Oct. 7, 2019