Judith Elizabeth Carroll
Kingsland, GA - Judith Elizabeth Carroll (nee Killoran), age 69, passed away peacefully following an extended illness on the afternoon of Thursday, July 30th, 2020 at Folkston Park Care and Rehab in Folkston, GA.
Judy was born November 28th, 1950 in Woodbury, NJ. to the late Norman and Marion Killoran.
She was fiercely proud of her family and doted on her amazing grandsons. A lifelong devotee of History, she was especially interested in anything involving ancient Egypt. She spent many years working in the customer service and medical billing area. In all people she was able find something good, a trait passed on to her children. One her proudest moments was seeing her son walk off his ship as a newly minted Chief Petty Officer. A phenomenal wife and mother, a beautiful soul, she will be missed eternally.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Carroll, of Kingsland, GA; daughter Jennifer Carroll and son Patrick Carroll, both of Kingsland, GA; sisters Patricia King of Bellevue, IL, Denise Wolfort of Bridgeton, NJ, and brother Barry Killoran of Malaga, NJ. Also left behind are her beloved grandchildren, Ian Foust of Stafford, VA and Conlin and Keegan Carroll of Kingsland, GA.
A service will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name to the World Wildlife Fund (worldwildlife.org
) would be appreciated. She was a lover of all animals, large and small, especially the endangered or abused.
