1/1
Judith Elizabeth Carroll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Judith Elizabeth Carroll

Kingsland, GA - Judith Elizabeth Carroll (nee Killoran), age 69, passed away peacefully following an extended illness on the afternoon of Thursday, July 30th, 2020 at Folkston Park Care and Rehab in Folkston, GA.

Judy was born November 28th, 1950 in Woodbury, NJ. to the late Norman and Marion Killoran.

She was fiercely proud of her family and doted on her amazing grandsons. A lifelong devotee of History, she was especially interested in anything involving ancient Egypt. She spent many years working in the customer service and medical billing area. In all people she was able find something good, a trait passed on to her children. One her proudest moments was seeing her son walk off his ship as a newly minted Chief Petty Officer. A phenomenal wife and mother, a beautiful soul, she will be missed eternally.

She is survived by her husband, Michael Carroll, of Kingsland, GA; daughter Jennifer Carroll and son Patrick Carroll, both of Kingsland, GA; sisters Patricia King of Bellevue, IL, Denise Wolfort of Bridgeton, NJ, and brother Barry Killoran of Malaga, NJ. Also left behind are her beloved grandchildren, Ian Foust of Stafford, VA and Conlin and Keegan Carroll of Kingsland, GA.

A service will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, a donation in her name to the World Wildlife Fund (worldwildlife.org) would be appreciated. She was a lover of all animals, large and small, especially the endangered or abused.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland, Ga. is entrusted with Mrs. Carroll's arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved