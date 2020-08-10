1/1
Judith Kay Bell
Judith Kay Bell

Inverness - Judith Kay Bell, age 67 passed away on Sunday morning at Citrus Memorial Hospital in Inverness, Florida.

A graveside service will be held 12 noon Monday *** August 17th*** at Shaw Family Cemetery off of Highway 87 Reidsville.

Judy was born October 4, 1952 in Bridgeton, NJ to the late William and Virginia Corson Bell. She was retired from Vineland Developmental Center in Vineland, NJ.

She was preceded in death along with her parents, 4 siblings, Anna, Elaine, Billy, Jerry Bell and nephew's Steven Bell and Dennis Kucera.

Judy is survived by 2 sons, Brian Esposito (Tricia) of Vineland, NJ; sister, Ruth Bell Kaspar (Robert) of Reidsville; nephews, Robert "Bobby" Kaspar (Kameron) of San Diego, CA. and John Kaspar (Heidi) of Knox, PA; nieces, Karen Shaw (Dan) of Reidsville, Kristine DeMary (Jerry) of Mullica Hill, NJ and Bozena Roman (Edwin) of Vineland, NJ; numerous great nieces and nephews.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Daily Journal from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
