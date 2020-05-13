Services
Julia Emma Burdsall

Julia Emma Burdsall Obituary
Julia Emma Burdsall

Millville - Julia E. "Judy" Burdsall (nee LeMatty), 88, of Millville and formerly of Hopewell Township, passed away on Sunday afternoon, May 10, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland.

The wife of the late Carl Z. "Zeke" Burdsall who passed away in 1998, she was born in Bridgeton and was the daughter of the late Edward and Margaret E. LeMatty (nee Abbott).

Mrs. Burdsall previously worked for Owens -Illinois Glass Company in Bridgeton and as a waitress at the Pearl Street Diner. Lastly, she worked alongside her husband as a crossing guard for the Salem School District.

Faith, family, and sports were Judy's priorities. She was an active member of Jubilee Living Word Ministries. She especially enjoyed attending her children and grandchildren's sporting events as their greatest fan. Judy was also an avid Philadelphia sports fan. One of her fondest memories was enjoying the company of her sister-in-law Virginia; they loved to dance. Judy freely gave of her time to help others, especially to the elderly.

She is survived by five children, Ronald A. Burdsall (wife Sharon) of Millville, Frank W. Burdsall (wife Ann) of New Castle, DE, Bruce L. Burdsall (fiance Jennifer) of Pitman, Jerry L. Burdsall (wife Cathy) of Hilton Head, SC, and Brian Burdsall (wife Lois) of Orlando, FL, sixteen grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, and a sister, Verna Bateman (Fran) of Fairton.

In addition to her husband and parents, Judy was preceded in death by her sons, Gary E. Burdsall and Carl Burdsall, daughter Annise Burdsall, brother Edward LeMatty, and grandson Jeffrey A. Burdsall.

The interment will take place at Laurel Lawn Cemetery in Upper Deerfield Township.
Published in The Daily Journal from May 13 to May 14, 2020
