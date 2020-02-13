|
Julia Kelly
Vineland - Julia Angelina (Palumbo) Kelly, 106, of Vineland, New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Bishop McCarthy Center, surrounded by her loving family. Julia was born November 22, 1913 in Dunbar, Pennsylvania to the late Samuel 'Sammy" and Rose (Montalvo) Palumbo. Julia worked as a waitress at Millie's Diner in Vineland. Along with her children, Julia raised over 150 foster children. She was a member of the Eagles in Millville, a life member of the Vineland Recreation Club and a life member and oldest member of the Elks Club.She also loved to dance, especially the Polka. She is survived by her daughters, Jeanne Forester Dania Gullo and Marie Kelly, son Dwight Kelly; stepson & wife Jack & Jan Kelly; stepson Herbert Jeffery; she also raised Karen and Lisa Holton; 12 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren and her beloved dog Brandy. Julia was predeceased by her husband Jacob Kelly; son & daughter-in-law John & Kathleen Kelly, 3 brothers & 5 sisters. A funeral home visitation will be on Tuesday, February 18 from 9am to 11:30 am followed by a funeral service at 11:30 am at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2020