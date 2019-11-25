|
Julia M. Regan
Mauricetown - Julia M. Regan, age 88 of Mauricetown passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at home surrounded by her loved ones. Julia was born in Bayonne, NJ and was the daughter of the late Thomas and Sarah Whalen Brady and the wife of the late Vincent J. Regan. Julia was formerly of Bayonne, NJ and resided in Mauricetown for the past 46 years. She was a retired clerk for the US Postal Service, working in the Mauricetown and Heislerville Post Offices. She also ran a shop out of her cook house called "The Sea Captains Antique Shop" in Mauricetown. She was a member of the Parish of All Saints St. Mary Magdalen Church and a lifetime member of the Mauricetown Historical Society. Julia was an artist; she loved painting in oil and watercolors, doll making, quilting, crafting and collecting antiques.
Julia is survived by a family she loved dearly. Her daughters Elizabeth Regan, Nora Gerbereux and her husband Drew both of Mauricetown, Helen Sheridan and her husband Ed of Wenonah, and her son Thomas Regan and his wife Marjorie of Newport News, Virginia. She is also survived by her loving sister, Elizabeth O'Donnell of Livingston, her grandchildren Christopher Regan, Jennifer Sopko, Brandon Regan, Emily Sheridan and Neil Sheridan. Julia was the great-grandmother of 6, Chase, Hayden, Michael, Madison, Skylar and Zachery. She was predeceased by her siblings, Bill, Jackie, and Lorraine.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing which will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Homes, 2507 High Street, Port Norris on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:15 AM, and followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at the Parish of All Saints St. Mary Magdalen Church, Buck & Depot Sts. Millville, NJ at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private at the Cumberland County Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to New Jersey chapter of the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Their website is https://alz.org/nj
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019