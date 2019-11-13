|
|
Julianna Grace Figueroa
Clayton - Julianna Grace Figueroa, our 2 year old angel, of Clayton, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children, Wilmington, DE.
Julianna was born in Camden, New Jersey to Miguel A. and Kayla D. (Pelosi) Figueroa of Clayton. She was a warrior princess and the joy of our life.
In addition to her parents, Julianna will always be loved and remembered by her 3 siblings; Miguel, Kaylani and Jorge Figueroa, her paternal grandparents; Miguel and Maria (Reyes) Figueroa of Vineland and her maternal grandparents George and Dawn Pelosi of Vineland. Along with many devoted aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of Julianna will be held on Saturday, November 16th at 10:00 am at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland. The viewing will be from 9:00-10:00 am, prior to the service. Interment will be private.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019