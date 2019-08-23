|
June Cohen
Boca Raton, FL - June Cohen, formerly of Vineland, NJ has passed away at her home in Boca Raton, FL on August 19, 2019. Her husband Norman Cohen predeceased her. June is survived by her children Bruce (Dolly) and Edward (Sheila); grandchildren Jeremy, Amanda Barouh (Jeremy) and Eric; and great-grandchildren: Alexa and Jake Barouh, Harper and Olivia Cohen.
Born May 31, 1927 to Pearl and Leonard Mandel. She passed away peacefully with her family at her side.
Internment was at Eternal Light Cemetery, Boca Raton, FL, August 20, 2019 at 10:45 AM. Shiva will be at the home of Edward and Sheila Cohen, 16347 Mirasol Way, Delray Beach, FL 33446.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 23, 2019