Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Barclay Funeral Home - Clayton
208 Maple Street
Clayton, NJ 08312
Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Barclay Funeral Home - Clayton
208 Maple Street
Clayton, NJ 08312
June Dortch Obituary
June Dortch

Vineland - June Rimmer Dortch - June 4, 1924 - March 17, 2019

Born in Lymm, Cheshire, England, Mrs. Dortch was educated at Loretta Convent, Bowdon and the Manchester School of Art. During World War II, Mrs. Dortch served proudly in the Women's Royal Naval Service and after the War she continued her Art education and worked as a free lance designer.

In 1955 Mrs. Dortch came to the United States of America, converted to Judaism, married Dr. Joseph Dortch and worked by his side in his medical practice in Clayton, Elmer and Vineland until his death in 1994.

In 2002, Mrs. Dortch moved from Clayton, their home since 1961, to Vineland where she began another phase in her life. Mrs. Dortch joined the Beth Israel Congregation and the Jewish Foundation and made many new friends that became a comfort to her through her remaining years.

Mrs. Dortch is survived by her 2nd Cousin, Karen Campbell, Buckinghamshire, England as well as many dear friends that will miss her terribly.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at the BARCLAY FUNERAL HOME, 208 Maple Street, Clayton, New Jersey 08312. Friends are invited to visit to pay their respects from 2:00 - 3:00 and remarks and memories will be shared by her friends from 3:00 - 4:00. Interment will be private at Cedar Green Cemetery, Clayton, New Jersey. Sign the guestbook and send condolences at BarclayFuneralHome.net.
Published in The Daily Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019
