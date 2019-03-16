|
June L. Sutton
Cedarville - June L. Sutton, 77, of Cedarville passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at her home under the care of hospice and her family.
Born in Bridgeton to the late William R. Tozer and Nellie Peterson Tozer, she was the wife of Paul "Reds" Sutton, Jr. June had been a resident of Cedarville for the past seven years and prior to that she had lived Fairfield Twp.
Before her retirement, she had worked for South Jersey Hospital System in the Billing Department for 32 years. She was a member of Fairton United Methodist Church. In her free time, June enjoyed shopping with her sister, trips to the boardwalk and vacationing in Lancaster, PA with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Paul "Reds" Sutton, Jr. of Cedarville; four children, Paul J. Sutton, III and his wife, Sharon of Wildwood, David B. Sutton of Cedarville, Richard S. Sutton and his wife, Tammy of Hopewell Twp. and Lisa R. Muntz and her husband, Bruce of Cedarville; a sister, Carol Cassi of Williamstown; 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Leslie Brida; four brothers, Bill Tozer, Alan Tozer, Bud Tozer and Bobby Tozer and a sister, Janet Hepner.
Funeral services will be held at the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, 1107 State Highway 77, Upper Deerfield Twp. on Monday, March 18th at 11 AM. Interment will take place at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Sunday evening, March 17th from 6 PM to 8 PM.
Published in The Daily Journal on Mar. 16, 2019