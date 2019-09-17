|
Justin Ruberti
Vineland - Justin Matthew Ruberti, 30, of Vineland, passed away suddenly on September 12, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born in Vineland on May 24, 1989 and was a 2007 graduate of Vineland High School, where he participated in numerous varsity sports, but his home was in the soccer goal. Justin was currently employed as a union carpenter. He believed in family over everything which is evident in his numerous friends whom he loved as family. Justin was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan who bled blue and gray. He enjoyed supporting his family in their sporting endeavors whether it was soccer, baseball, basketball or football. He is survived by his loving mother Patty Bradley Ruberti; brother Kyle; and sister Jordan; and his maternal grandmother Margaret Bradley. Justin was also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. His numerous friends of which he considered family and his "second parents" Steve and Enixa Dorfman and their family. He will forever be missed by his beloved dog "Dallas Austin Miles Ruberti". A funeral home visitation will be held on Thursday from 9am to 12 noon followed by a funeral service at 12pm from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Final disposition will be at the convenience of the family. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. Donations in memory of Justin may be made to: South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, 1244 North Delsea Drive, Vineland NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published in The Daily Journal on Sept. 17, 2019