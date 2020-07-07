1/1
Brigantine - Justin Staropoli, 31, of Brigantine, NJ, passed away on July 2,2020. Justin was born in Vineland, NJ to Cher (Staropoli) Bonini. on April 12, 1989. He went to high school in Atlantic City and graduated in 2007. Later Justin worked in the hospitality & sales industries at the Borgata and Flagship in Atlantic City. He loved playing and watching sports. When playing, he wore the number 13. He especially enjoyed basketball and soccer and even helped coach his sister's soccer team for a season. Justin enjoyed video games, the beach, and spending time with his family. He was passionate about animals and loved his dog Mia who he always said rescued him from the moment their eyes met. Justin's love of animals lead him to volunteer at the Humane Society of Atlantic City. Justin is survived by his mother Cher Bonini; sister Madelyn Torres; stepfather Frank Bonini; grandfather Joe Staropoli Jr., grandmother Barbara Staropoli; great-grandparents Pete and Madeline Forcinito; his aunts and uncles, Jackie & Michael Palau, Jo-Jo Staropoli III, Corinna Guerra, and Carrianne Dirkes; cousins Samantha and Katelyn Palau, Gabrielle Staropoli and Andrew Dirkes and many other aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his father Francisco Torres; great-grandmother Mom-Mom Mooney Staropoli and uncle Mike Szumowski. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 9am to 11am with Deacon Frank officiating at Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. A private service will follow. Burial will be at approximately 12:30 at Our Lady of Victories Cemetery, Landisville, NJ. Friends and extended family are welcome. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Humane Society of Atlantic City, 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Arrangements are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 E. Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.COM




Published in The Daily Journal from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
