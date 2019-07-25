|
|
Karen E. DiPaolo
Vineland - Karen E. DiPaolo, 71, of Vineland passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at her home under the care of her family and hospice.
Born in Gloucester, she was the wife of Donato DiPaolo and the late Robert Sweeney. Karen had been a resident of Vineland for the past 35 years. Before that, she had lived in Sweetwater and briefly in Egg Harbor City.
Prior to her retirement, Karen had worked as a seamstress for DeRossi and Sons in Vineland for over ten years and at Crown Clothing Company also in Vineland. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by; her husband, Donato DiPaolo of Vineland; her daughter, Debbie Riley of Sweetwater; three grandsons, Joseph Riley of Vineland, Michael Riley and Aaron Riley and two brothers, Bobby Farr and Sherman Farr. She was preceded in death by; a sister, Beverly Farr and her twin sister, Sharon Farr.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the PADGETT FUNERAL HOME, Upper Deerfield Twp. Written condolences can be sent to the family through the funeral home website at www.padgettfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 25, 2019