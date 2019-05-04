Services
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Gloucester County Community Church
359 Chapel Heights Road
Washington Twp., Sewell, NJ
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Gloucester County Community Church
359 Chapel Heights Road
Washington Twp., Sewell, NJ
View Map
Resources
Karen Kaye Coraluzzo


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Karen Kaye Coraluzzo Obituary
Karen Kaye Coraluzzo

Blackwood - Karen Kaye Coraluzzo, of Blackwood, NJ, age 77, went home to be with the Lord on April 2, 2019. Karen Kaye Keck was born in 1941 on a farm in Kanorado, Kansas, where she lived with her mom and dad, Byron and Emma Keck; her brothers, Larry, Melvin, Darel, and Doyle; and her sisters, Faye, Arleta, and Dennie. She married Stanley Ritter in 1959, and their children are Don (Portland, ME), Stan (Glassboro, NJ), and Rob (Columbia, MO). They gave her 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She married George Coraluzzo in 1973, who brought her two more children: Michael (St. Augustine, FL) and Trina (Blackwood, NJ), 2 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Her passion for God, family, and music permeated her life. She was a member of Gloucester County Community Church, where she was active in the children's and senior's teaching and music ministries. Kaye attended Gloucester County College and Rowan University, and was employed at Slack, Inc., retiring in 2001 after 30 years, having risen from typist to Executive/Managing Editor. She enjoyed her career immensely. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Wednesday, May 8th from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the Gloucester County Community Church, 359 Chapel Heights Road, Washington Twp., Sewell, NJ, where a memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM. Flowers would be appreciated, but for those who desire, memorial donations may be made to the Children's Ministry at the Gloucester County Community Church, 359 Chapel Heights Road, Sewell, NJ 08080. To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Journal on May 4, 2019
