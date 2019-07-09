|
|
Karen M. Sansalone
Pittsgrove - Karen M. (Resetar) Sansalone, age 67 of Pittsgrove, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Jefferson Health, Washington Township Hospital.
Karen was born in Hammond, Indiana to the late Edward and Corine (Mehalso) Resetar and was a resident of Pittsgrove for most of her life. Karen was employed as a home health aide and the former president of the Ladies Eagles of Bridgeton.
She was predeceased by her husband Dominick Sansalone in 2011.
Karen is survived by her son Christopher Stanek and his wife Jean of Bridgeton, her daughter Nicole Waldie of Hammonton. 4 Grandchildren, including her first granddaughter, Cassandra Waldie of Hammonton and 7 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Paulette Knazur and her husband Tom of Indiana.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, July 11th from 12:00-2:00 pm at the Wainwright-Bernhardt Funeral Home, 1024 E. Landis Ave. Vineland, with a service to follow at 2:00 pm. Interment will be private.
Donations in memory of Karen may be made to the Deborah Heart and Lung Center, Browns Mills, NJ, https://www.deborahfoundation.org/pages/grow-pages/ways-to-give
Condolences may be shared with the family at wbfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of WAINWRIGHT-BERNHARDT Funeral Home, Vineland.
Published in The Daily Journal on July 9, 2019