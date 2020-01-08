|
Karl F. Kleefeld
Karl F. Kleefeld, 73 passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020. He was born on August 9, 1946, in Philadelphia, Pa. The son of Emil and Dorothy Kleefeld. He was raised in Bridgeton, NJ, attending Immaculate Conception Parochial School and Bridgeton High School.
In his youth, he worked at the family business, Capt. Bill's Seafood Restaurant. He was also a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, and the University of New Haven. He held numerous positions as an Executive Chef for restaurants, country clubs, casinos, and major foodservice corporations, and as an Instructor at the Culinary Institute of America. Most recently he lived in Dover, De.
He is survived by his brother, Allen (Marion) Kleefeld of Vineland; also his former wife, Barbara Kleefeld; son, Kurt (Tiffany); daughter, Kristin (Derek) Rand; grandchildren, Harrison and Jillian Kleefeld, Caliana and Lexington Rand, all of Connecticut; niece, Megan Kleefeld Brewin (Alfred); great-niece, Julia and Kayla Brewin.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 1 pm to 2 pm followed by funeral services at 2 pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Karl will be laid to rest on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11 am at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
