Services
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ 08361
(856) 691-0929
Resources
More Obituaries for Karl Kleefeld
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karl F. Kleefeld

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karl F. Kleefeld Obituary
Karl F. Kleefeld

Karl F. Kleefeld, 73 passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020. He was born on August 9, 1946, in Philadelphia, Pa. The son of Emil and Dorothy Kleefeld. He was raised in Bridgeton, NJ, attending Immaculate Conception Parochial School and Bridgeton High School.

In his youth, he worked at the family business, Capt. Bill's Seafood Restaurant. He was also a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America, and the University of New Haven. He held numerous positions as an Executive Chef for restaurants, country clubs, casinos, and major foodservice corporations, and as an Instructor at the Culinary Institute of America. Most recently he lived in Dover, De.

He is survived by his brother, Allen (Marion) Kleefeld of Vineland; also his former wife, Barbara Kleefeld; son, Kurt (Tiffany); daughter, Kristin (Derek) Rand; grandchildren, Harrison and Jillian Kleefeld, Caliana and Lexington Rand, all of Connecticut; niece, Megan Kleefeld Brewin (Alfred); great-niece, Julia and Kayla Brewin.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, January 11, 2020, from 1 pm to 2 pm followed by funeral services at 2 pm at DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Karl will be laid to rest on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 11 am at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. Memories, thoughts and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -