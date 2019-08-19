Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
4:30 PM
Darlene and Wayne Castellini's home
Kasandra (Edington) LeVeque

Kasandra (Edington) LeVeque Obituary
Kasandra (Edington) LeVeque

Eagle Point, OR - Kasandra (Edington) LeVeque, age 34 passed away Monday evening, August 12, 2019 after a lengthy illness. Born in Vineland, she lived with her husband and two sons in Eagle Point, OR. Kasandra was a stay at home mom and volunteered at her local library.

Kasandra will be sadly missed by her husband Ryan, her sons, her mother Denise (Brown) McDonald, her father, Darryl Edington, her many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Darlene and Wayne Castellini's home on August 31st at 4:30 for family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations for the family can be sent to her mother, Denise McDonald, PO Box 18, Brookings, OR 97415.
Published in The Daily Journal on Aug. 19, 2019
