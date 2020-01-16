|
Katarzyna Safonof
Vineland - Katarzyna Safonof, 86, of Vineland passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at home. She was born in Poland to the late Mikolaj and Pelagia Muc. She moved to the US in 1975 and married her husband, the late Sergay Safonof. Katarzyna aided her children that were still in Poland to gaining their citizenship in the US. She enjoyed taking care of the elderly, and traveling all over the world. Katarzyna was an active parishioner at St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Millville where she loved to make pierogies.
She is survived by her daughters Leokadia (Zdzislaw) Krawczyk, Maria (Stanley) Malec, sons Jozef (Anna) Slowinski, Henyk (Lucyna) Slowinski, Fred (Jessica Dunn)Safonof, 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and brother Boleslaw (Helena) Muc.
Relatives and friends will be received on Saturday from 9:00 to 10:45 am at St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Orthodox Church, 77 Hogbin Road, Millville, NJ 08332 where her funeral liturgy will follow at 11:00 am. Interment will be held in Siloam Cemetery. For those who wish, memorial contributions in her name can be made to the church. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020